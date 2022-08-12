Jhonattan Vegas shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 80th at even par; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.

Vegas hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 579-yard par-5 third. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Vegas's tee shot went 194 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Vegas chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 over for the round.