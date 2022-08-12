Jason Day shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Jason Day hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 70th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, Day missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Day to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Day chipped in his fourth shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Day to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Day had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 196-yard par-3 green fourth, Day suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 3 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Day's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.