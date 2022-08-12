-
James Hahn shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
James Hahn dials in tee shot to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
James Hahn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
After a 327 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Hahn chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hahn hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Hahn's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
