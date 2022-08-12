J.T. Poston shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

J.T. Poston hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Poston missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Poston to even for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Poston's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 119 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.