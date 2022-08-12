J.J. Spaun shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Spaun's 165 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

Spaun missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.