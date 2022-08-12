Hayden Buckley shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Buckley's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Buckley's tee shot went 203 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Buckley hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.