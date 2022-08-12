Harold Varner III shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Harold Varner III hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 100th at 3 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Varner III hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at 1 over for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Varner III chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 5 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Varner III hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 over for the round.