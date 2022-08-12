  • Harold Varner III shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III makes short birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.