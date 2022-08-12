-
Greyson Sigg shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Greyson Sigg makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Greyson Sigg hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Sigg had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Sigg's tee shot went 197 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
Sigg got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 under for the round.
