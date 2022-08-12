-
-
Gary Woodland putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2022
-
Highlights
Gary Woodland holes chip shot from off the green at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Gary Woodland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
After a 330 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Gary Woodland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even-par for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Woodland's tee shot went 147 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Woodland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Woodland's 88 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
-
-