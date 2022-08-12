Gary Woodland putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Gary Woodland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 330 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Gary Woodland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Woodland's tee shot went 147 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Woodland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Woodland's 88 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.