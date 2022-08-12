  • Emiliano Grillo shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.