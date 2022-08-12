-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Grillo hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Grillo hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Grillo's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Grillo had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 7 under for the round.
Grillo tee shot went 193 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 6 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 5 under for the round.
Grillo got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 4 under for the round.
