Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Frittelli had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Frittelli chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Frittelli's 154 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.