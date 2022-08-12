-
Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli holes putt from off the green for eagle at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Dylan Frittelli makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Frittelli had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Frittelli chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Frittelli's 154 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
