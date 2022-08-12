Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Doug Ghim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 87th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Ghim's tee shot went 195 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Ghim had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.