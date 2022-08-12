Denny McCarthy putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day in 4th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; and Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Denny McCarthy had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, McCarthy's 104 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, McCarthy sank his approach from 153 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 6 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.