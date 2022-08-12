Davis Riley shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Davis Riley hit 14 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Riley's his second shot went 88 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Riley's 93 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

Riley missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.