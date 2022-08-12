-
David Lipsky shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
David Lipsky hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Lipsky had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 second, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Lipsky hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
Lipsky got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Lipsky's 168 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.
