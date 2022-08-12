Danny Lee shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Danny Lee hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 107th at 4 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

Lee got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Lee hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.