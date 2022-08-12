Corey Conners shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Corey Conners hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Conners's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.