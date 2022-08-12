Collin Morikawa shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Morikawa had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Morikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Morikawa's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.