Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 27th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Bezuidenhout's 198 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.
