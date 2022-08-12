  • Chris Kirk shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

