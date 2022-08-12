-
Chris Kirk shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2022
Highlights
Chris Kirk makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chris Kirk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 107th at 4 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Kirk's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to even-par for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.
