Chez Reavie shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Chez Reavie hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie's tee shot went 204 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, Reavie missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Reavie had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.