Chesson Hadley comes back from a rocky start in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chesson Hadley makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chesson Hadley makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hadley finished his day tied for 80th at even par; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Chesson Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
