Chad Ramey shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Chad Ramey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 100th at 3 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Ramey hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Ramey had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ramey to 1 under for the round.