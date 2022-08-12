Cameron Young shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cameron Young hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Young had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to even for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Young's tee shot went 194 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Young's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 162-yard par-3 11th green, Young suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Young at 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Young had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.