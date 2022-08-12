Cameron Tringale putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his day tied for 100th at 3 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Cameron Tringale hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Tringale's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Tringale got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Tringale had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 171-yard par-3 green eighth, Tringale suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Tringale's 151 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.