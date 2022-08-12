Cameron Smith shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Smith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Smith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Smith's 142 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Smith hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Smith hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Smith had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.