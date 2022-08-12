-
Cameron Smith shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith cards eagle on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Smith makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Smith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Smith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Smith's 142 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Smith hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Smith hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Smith had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
