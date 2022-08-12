Cam Davis shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cam Davis hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Davis hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.