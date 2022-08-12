Callum Tarren shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Callum Tarren hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 100th at 3 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Tarren hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Tarren to even-par for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

Tarren tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tarren to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Tarren's 88 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.