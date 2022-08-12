C.T. Pan shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, C.T. Pan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 107th at 4 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Pan's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Pan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Pan to even-par for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 13th, Pan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 247 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.