Brian Harman putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Brian Harman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Harman's his second shot went 28 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Harman had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 4 under for the round.