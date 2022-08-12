Brendon Todd comes back from a rocky start in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Brendon Todd hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Todd finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Brendon Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brendon Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd tee shot went 154 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Todd chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Todd had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.