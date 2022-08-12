Brendan Steele shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Brendan Steele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 87th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Steele hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Steele had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Steele's his second shot went 25 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.