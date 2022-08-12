Brandon Wu shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Brandon Wu hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 100th at 3 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

Wu got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Wu his second shot was a drop and his approach went 125 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Wu's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Wu chipped in his fourth from 11 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Wu at 5 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.

Wu hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 62-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Wu hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Wu to 4 over for the round.