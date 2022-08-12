Billy Horschel shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Billy Horschel hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 70th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Horschel had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.