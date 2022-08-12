  • Billy Horschel shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel hits tee shot to within 5 feet at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.