Beau Hossler shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Beau Hossler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hossler hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Hossler chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Hossler hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Hossler had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.