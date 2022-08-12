Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Anirban Lahiri hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 80th at even par; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Lahiri had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lahiri sank his approach from 138 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lahiri's 173 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.