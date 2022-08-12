Andrew Putnam comes back from a rocky start in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Andrew Putnam hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Putnam finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Andrew Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Putnam had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.