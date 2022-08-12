-
-
Alex Smalley shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2022
-
Highlights
Alex Smalley makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Alex Smalley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 80th at even par; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
Smalley got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even-par for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Smalley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smalley to even for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
Smalley got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even-par for the round.
Smalley hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
-
-