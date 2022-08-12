Alex Smalley shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Alex Smalley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 80th at even par; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

Smalley got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even-par for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Smalley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smalley to even for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even-par for the round.

Smalley hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.