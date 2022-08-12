Alex Noren shoots 5-over 20 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Alex Noren hit 2 of 5 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 118th at 8 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the 162-yard par-3 11th green, Noren suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Noren had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Noren to 3 over for the round.