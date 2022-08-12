-
-
Adam Svensson shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2022
-
Round Recaps
Si Woo Kim cards 8-under 62 to tie for the lead at FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Si Woo Kim shot 8-under 62 to tie for the lead heading into Friday.
Adam Svensson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.
Svensson stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 162-yard par-3 11th. This moved Svensson to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Svensson had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Svensson's 165 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Svensson had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.
Svensson got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.
-
-