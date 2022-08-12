-
-
Adam Scott shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2022
-
Highlights
Adam Scott goes right at the flag to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
Adam Scott hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Scott hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Scott hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scott had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.
-
-