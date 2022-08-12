Adam Schenk shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Schenk got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Schenk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Schenk's 118 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Schenk hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.