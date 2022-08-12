-
Adam Schenk shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk flies approach out of rough to yield birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Schenk got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Schenk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Schenk's 118 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Schenk hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
