Adam Long shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 114th at 5 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 14th green, Long suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Long at 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Long had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.