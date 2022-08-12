  • Adam Long shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Long makes birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.