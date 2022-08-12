Adam Hadwin shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 12th, Hadwin's 129 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadwin had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hadwin's 182 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.