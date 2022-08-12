-
Aaron Wise shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Wise goes flag hunting to yield birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Aaron Wise makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
Wise got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Wise's 161 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Wise had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Wise's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
