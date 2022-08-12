Aaron Wise shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

Wise got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Wise's 161 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Wise had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Wise's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.