Aaron Rai shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aaron Rai hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Rai had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Rai's his second shot went 28 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 530-yard par-5 16th, Rai got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rai to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Rai's 122 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rai had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.