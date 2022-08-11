Xander Schauffele putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Xander Schauffele hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 49th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the par-5 third, Xander Schauffele chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

Schauffele had a fantastic chip-in on the 205-yard par-3 14th. His tee shot went 185 yards to the intermediate rough and his second shot was a drop where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Schauffele chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schauffele to 2 under for the round.