Wyndham Clark putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Wyndham Clark hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Clark had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Clark's 70 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Clark hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.