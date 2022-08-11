  • Wyndham Clark putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Wyndham Clark makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Wyndham Clark pours in 18-foot birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Wyndham Clark makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.