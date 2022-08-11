Will Zalatoris shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Will Zalatoris hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 86th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Zalatoris at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zalatoris had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Zalatoris's 168 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Zalatoris got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, Zalatoris missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Zalatoris had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.