Webb Simpson shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Webb Simpson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 89th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, and Lee Hodges are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Simpson to 1 over for the round.